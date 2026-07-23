Original-Research: MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

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Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

23.07.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE

     Company Name:               MBB SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A0ETBQ4

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       23.07.2026
     Target price:               245.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Increase of FY 2026 adj. EBITDA

According to preliminary figures, MBB had a strong Q2 in the current
business, particularly in terms of the increase in EBITDA. As a result, the
company increased its expectations for adj. EBITDA in FY 2026. Therefore, we
have increased our estimates and confirm our Buy recommendation with a new
EUR 245.00 (EUR 232.20) TP, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=2b7c7b70f5da4977979e1022d826dfcf

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2370624 23.07.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
MBB
Quirin Privatbank

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