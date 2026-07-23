Original-Research: MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 23.07.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE Company Name: MBB SE ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 23.07.2026 Target price: 245.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Increase of FY 2026 adj. EBITDA According to preliminary figures, MBB had a strong Q2 in the current business, particularly in terms of the increase in EBITDA. As a result, the company increased its expectations for adj. EBITDA in FY 2026. Therefore, we have increased our estimates and confirm our Buy recommendation with a new EUR 245.00 (EUR 232.20) TP, based on a sum-of-the-parts approach. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=2b7c7b70f5da4977979e1022d826dfcf

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