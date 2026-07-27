EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

Kansas City, Missouri, 27.7.2026

Überblick

☐ Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

1. Emittent: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

4. Namen der Aktionäre: American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 4.4321% American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 0.1178% American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE 0.1119% American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 0.0502% American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES 0.0432% American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF 0.0423% American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF 0.0179% American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 0.0094% American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust 0.0083% American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF 0.0063% American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE 0.0015% AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 0.0013% AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 0.0011% American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE 0.0011% American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF 0.0008% American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE 0.0002% American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF 0.0002% Client Account 1 0.0543% Client Account 2 0.0016%

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 24.7.2026

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

American Century Investment Management, Inc., as Inv. Manager, has now fallen under the 5% threshold. They are not the owner of the shares representing 4.90%, but have the right to exercise voting rights on behalf of the owners of these shares. Each respective owner is shown in Section 4.