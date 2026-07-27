EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

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EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

27.07.2026 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

 

Kansas City, Missouri,  27.7.2026

 

Überblick

Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

 

1. Emittent: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person
Name: American Century Companies
Sitz: Kansas City
Staat: United States

4. Namen der Aktionäre:  American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF  4.4321%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF  0.1178%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE  0.1119%
American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 0.0502%
American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES  0.0432%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF  0.0423%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF  0.0179%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 0.0094%
American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust  0.0083%
American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF  0.0063%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE  0.0015%
AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 0.0013%
AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF  0.0011%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE   0.0011%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF  0.0008%
American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE   0.0002%
American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF  0.0002%
Client Account 1  0.0543%
Client Account 2  0.0016%

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 24.7.2026

 

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

   
Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)		 Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %		  
Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Situation am
Tag der Schwellenberührung		  
4,90 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,90 %		  
38 850 000
Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)  
5,46 %		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

 

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien 		Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   1 904 303   4,90 %
Subsumme A 1 904 303 4,90 %

 

 

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist 		Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
         
    Subsumme B.1    

 

 

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
           
      Subsumme B.2    

 

 

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in  Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene  Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%)
1 American Century Companies        
2 American Century Invesment Management Inc 1      
3 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2 4,43 %   4,43 %
4 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2      
5 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE 2      
6 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc.- INTERNATIONAL SMALL-MID CAP 2      
7 American Century World Mutual Funds, Inc. -INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES 2      
8 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE UCITS ETF 2      
9 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTL LARGE CAP VALUE ETF 2      
10 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 2      
11 American Century Non-U.S. Small Cap Trust 2      
12 American Century ETF Trust - AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE INTL EQUITY ETF 2      
13 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. - STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: AGGRESSIVE 2      
14 AVANTIS CIBC INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF 2      
15 AVANTIS CIBC GLOBAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF 2      
16 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc. -STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: MODERATE 2      
17 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS GLOBAL EQUITY UCITS ETF 2      
18 American Century Strategic Asset Allocations, Inc.-STRATEGIC ALLOCATION: CONSERVATIVE 2      
19 American Century ICAV - AVANTIS EUROPE EQUITY UCITS ETF 2      
20 Client 1 Account 2      
21 Client 2 Account 2      
           

 

 

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

American Century Investment Management, Inc., as Inv. Manager, has now fallen under the 5% threshold. They are not the owner of the shares representing 4.90%, but have the right to exercise voting rights on behalf of the owners of these shares.   Each respective owner is shown in Section 4.

 

 Kansas City, Missouri am  27.7.2026


27.07.2026 CET/CEST
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Österreich
Internet: www.ats.net
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2372286  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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