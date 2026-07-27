Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 20th July to 24th July 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

3 180

70.8332

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

6 820

70.7743

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

69.6146

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.5791

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.9803

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.0877

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

66.7730

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

66.7916

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

66.1575

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

66.1178

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

85 000

68.3251

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727749661/en/

Eurofins

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