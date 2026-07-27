Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 20th July to 24th July 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
3 180
|
70.8332
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
6 820
|
70.7743
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
69.6146
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.5791
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.9803
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
70.0877
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
66.7730
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
66.7916
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
66.1575
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
66.1178
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
85 000
|
68.3251
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727749661/en/
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