Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 28.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 37 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Material momentum: double-digit Q2 ahead INDUS is scheduled to release its H1 report on August 12th. We expect strong growth on top- and bottom-line for Q2. In detail: Double-digit Q2 sales growth (eNuW: +12% yoy), leading to EUR 486m (eNuW) is anticipated, based on a temporarily boosted Material Solutions performance due to continued tungsten supply shortage caused by Chinese export controls and seasonally stronger Infrastructure benefitting from rising construction output and excellent weather. A combination of organic and inorganic growth should support a yoy outperformance of Engineering. Q2 adj. EBITA is expected to rise by 20.6% yoy to EUR 37.6m (eNuW). Revenue growth and improved capacity utilization are to outweigh elevated material costs from the tungsten special situation. The implied adj. EBITA margin is seen to expand by 0.5pp yoy to 7.6% (eNuW). Engineering should contribute 7.5% yoy revenue growth to EUR 147m (eNuW), outperforming its sector based on recent quarters strong order intake bringing the book-to-bill to 1.26x (Q1 26) and inorganic growth from FY26 acquisitions. Despite the top-line growth, we anticipate a 1.5pp yoy drop in adj. EBITA margin to 5.5% (eNuW) as the challenging mechanical engineering environment (VDMA economists lowering their growth projection for FY 26 from 1% to 0%; Source: VDMA) poses pricing pressure risks. The adj. EBITA contribution is to fall by 15.1% yoy to EUR 8.1m (eNuW). Infrastructure is seen to grow 12.2% yoy to EUR 175m sales (eNuW), carried by construction growth picking up (i. e. German construction up 3.5% yoy in May; Source: Federal Statistical Office) and above average seasonally on a count of a particular warm and sunny Q2. This strong growth should raise adj. EBITA by 13.3% yoy to EUR 18.7m (eNuW), implying a double-digit margin of 10.7% (eNuW; +0.1pp yoy). Material Solutions is expected to continue benefiting strongly from tungsten supply shortages through BETEK (51% of Material Solutions revenue in FY25). BETEK's proactive management of the situation - securing tungsten supply and implementing significant price increases - already drove a 7.9pp yoy margin expansion in Q1 2026 through favorable pricing and volume effects. We conservatively forecast 16% yoy sales growth to EUR 164.6m (eNuW) and a 4.7pp yoy increase in the adj. EBITA margin to 12.0% (eNuW), implying adj. EBITA of EUR 19.8m (eNuW), up 90% yoy. FY26e on track. Overall, the FY26 guidance of EUR 1.85-2.05bn in sales and adj. EBITA: EUR 160-190m, at an implied adj. EBITA margin of 8-10% continues to look achievable. At the current expected run-rate, INDUS should be well positioned to delivering the mid- to upper range of its guidance. We project EUR 1.92 bn in sales (eNuW) and EUR 179m (eNuW) in adj. EBITA on an implied margin of 9.3% (eNuW). Effects from higher German Infrastructure spending and a stronger-than-anticipated Material Solutions performance continue to provide further upside potential. Confirming BUY at a PT of EUR 37, based on FCFY 26e. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=cd5dbf87a389f043143247862f2b4050

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b991bd0f-8a4b-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2372370 28.07.2026 CET/CEST °