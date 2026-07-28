Original-Research: tonies SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: tonies SE - from NuWays AG 28.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to tonies SE Company Name: tonies SE ISIN: LU2333563281 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 18.5 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Toniebox Lite unveiled; launch already in August tonies announced the launch of Toniebox Lite, a smaller and lighter version of its flagship TB2, delivering the core listening experience while being compatible with all Tonies ever released. At $ 79.99 (bundled with one Tonie), the Lite comes at roughly half the price of TB2 ($ 149.99), marking a substantially lower entry point into the ecosystem. The device launches first in North America, with pre-orders via tonies.com and walmart.com, in-store availability at Walmart from August 22 and further NA channels to follow through September and October. The UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will follow in fall 2026. Launches in DACH and France are expected in 2027 at the earliest, partly reflecting the already high penetration of the installed base within the relevant customer group. Limited cannibalization risk, in our view. While the price gap might raise cannibalization concerns at first glance, we regard the two devices as clearly complementary rather than substitutive. The Lite deliberately lacks TB2's key differentiators (e.g. Tonieplay gaming and light ring), keeping TB2 the clear first choice for the primary device at home. Instead, the Lite should predominantly address (1) existing households buying a second box for travel, grandparents' homes or siblings, incremental demand that would otherwise largely not materialize at $ 149.99 and (2) price-sensitive first-time buyers who would not have entered the ecosystem at TB2's price point in the first place. In both cases, the sale is additive rather than substitutive. Feeding the flywheel. Most importantly, every additional device sold enlarges the installed base, driving high-margin figurine sales in a subscription-like manner, regardless of whether the box costs $ 79.99 or $ 149.99. Notably, the lower hardware price should hence be more than compensated by the high-margin attach revenues it unlocks. With the Lite hitting shelves right ahead of the all-important Christmas quarter and alongside blockbuster content launches (Pokémon, Bluey), the setup for H2 strengthens further, rendering the FY26 guidance (group sales >20% yoy cc, NA sales >30% yoy cc) increasingly conservative, in our view. Our take: Another proof point of the tonies thesis; a category-defining ecosystem evolving from a single-product hardware player into a multi-device platform with subscription-like repurchase behaviour and a content moat licensors now chase. The Lite meaningfully expands the funnel into that ecosystem, particularly in the underpenetrated US (12% household penetration vs 58% in DACH). Moreover, the initial retail exclusivity with Walmart should further strengthen the partnership with tonies likely accelerating the roll-out across physical stores and potentially increasing shelf space (eNuW). BUY with an unchanged EUR 18.50 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=a08c68b3-8a4a-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2372368 28.07.2026 CET/CEST °