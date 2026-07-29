Original-Research: Hoenle AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: Hoenle AG - from NuWays AG

29.07.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to Hoenle AG

     Company Name:                Hoenle AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005157101

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 14
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Sarah Hellemann

Q3e: Continued restructuring expected

hoenle looks set to publish its Q3 FY25/26 results August 18th. Here is what
to expect:

A flat-ish topline from mixed segment performance coming in at EUR 22.6m
(eNuW: -0.1% yoy). We expect the segments Disinfection and Adhesives to show
continued growth largely mitigating a challenging environment and persisting
headwinds at Curing. At the same time, gross profit margin improvements and
restructuring efforts are seen to contribute a bottom-line strengthening of
24.5% yoy to EUR 0.7m (eNuW) in EBITDA, leading to an implied EBITDA-margin of
3.2%, up by 0.6pp yoy.

Disinfection positioned as key growth driver should contribute a 7.9% yoy
improvement to EUR 6.6m (eNuW) revenue, due to a strengthening demand in water
purification solutions. The persistent top-line improvement is seen to
support a slight margin expansion by 0.2pp to 11% (eNuW); absolute EBITDA
+9% to EUR 0.7m (eNuW).

Adhesives should grow 6.8% yoy to EUR 8.4m sales (eNuW), in particular driven
by optoelectronics, where demand for components developed strongly during
the quarter and a solid demand for medical devices, especially in North
America, supporting suppliers of medical-grade adhesives and bonding
solutions. EBITDA is seen to improve by 15% to EUR 0.6m (eNuW), as a result of
successful portfolio optimization and internal process improvements.

Curing to remain under pressure. Given a continued challenging environment
in mechanical engineering with a reduced growth outlook for FY26 (source:
VDMA) and continued negative one-off effects from key client Manroland
having entered insolvency in early March, we anticipate revenue to come in
at EUR 7.6m (eNuW), down 12.1% yoy. Given the anticipated top-line
development, a negative bottom-line contribution looks set to remain despite
positive effects from restructuring measures taken in FY25. Yet, EBITDA is
to come in at EUR -0.5m (eNuW), improved from EUR -2.2m in Q3 24/25. Mind you,
the weak performance of Curing is largely the driver behind the company's
recent FY guidance cut (now: EUR 92-95m sales and EUR 5-6m EBITDA).

Continued internal optimization efforts expected. In light of the
particularly challenging situation at Curing (key end market is still
printing), we would expect the company to further right-size its respective
cost structure.

Reiterating BUY at EUR 14, based on DCF.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=82b7d81fbc07cd623f4615fd42fd0f43

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2373170 29.07.2026 CET/CEST

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