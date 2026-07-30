Arverne: Increase in the Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract With Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
onvista bei Google bevorzugen

Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN),the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions is making an additional contribution to the resources allocated to the liquidity contract entered into on 18 September 2023 with Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A. (the "Liquidity Contract").

This Liquidity Contract was entered into in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

The resources of the Liquidity Contract were increased, with effect from July 30, 2026, by an additional cash contribution in the amount of EUR 70,000.

As of today's date, the following resources are recorded in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 30,700 ordinary shares
  • Cash balance: EUR 122,216.45.

The other terms of the Liquidity Contract remain unchanged.

Titre concerné : Arverne Group (ISIN : FR001400JWR)

Market concerned: Euronext Paris Professional Segment

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris. Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

A public limited company with a Board of Directors and share capital of ¬420,760.81
Registered office: 4 chemin de Barincou, 64000 PAU
895 395 622 R.C.S. Pau

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730070441/en/

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARVERNE GROUP S.A. EO 1
T
THE

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Bedrohung durch Künstliche Intelligenz
Diese Software-Aktien trotzen dem Abwärtstrendheute, 12:35 Uhr · onvista
Jemand programmiert an einem Computer
Vorbörse 30.07.2026
Dax startet leicht schwächer nach US-Zinsentscheidheute, 06:04 Uhr · onvista
Dax startet leicht schwächer nach US-Zinsentscheid
Börse am Morgen 30.07.2026
Dax startet schwächer - Adidas-Aktie unter Druckheute, 08:02 Uhr · onvista
Das Logo des Dax.
Chartzeit Marktbericht 26.07.2026
Öl, Zinsen, Quartalszahlen: Diese Woche brachte die Märkte ins Wanken26. Juli · onvista
Öl, Zinsen, Quartalszahlen: Diese Woche brachte die Märkte ins Wanken
Vorbörse 29.07.2026
Dax startet leicht schwächer in den Handel - Erneute Angriffegestern, 06:03 Uhr · onvista
Dax startet leicht schwächer in den Handel - Erneute Angriffe
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Bedrohung durch Künstliche Intelligenz
Diese Software-Aktien trotzen dem Abwärtstrendheute, 12:35 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Marktbericht 26.07.2026
Öl, Zinsen, Quartalszahlen: Diese Woche brachte die Märkte ins Wanken26. Juli · onvista
Aktien, Gold und Krypto
Was ich nach dem chaotischen ersten Halbjahr erwarte24. Juli · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen