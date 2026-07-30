Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 30.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 41 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Material momentum triggers sig. guidance hike; PT Up Yesterday, INDUS significantly hiked its guidance in expectation of an exceptional Q2 result, given strong momentum in Material Solutions related to the tungsten special situation. In detail: Prel. Q2 revenue rose by 20.6% yoy to EUR 523.7m, notably beating our expectation of EUR 486m. The key contributor was Material Solutions, with portfolio company BETEK performing exceptionally strongly amidst the current supply shortage in tungsten products. It benefitted from pricing, additional high-margin orders across all application areas, and gained market share. We attribute EUR 50-60m (eNuW) of revenue to this special situation as a positive one-off effect. At the same time, the other two segments were indicated to have performed in line with expectations. Prel. Q2 adj. EBITA skyrocketed by 160.5% yoy to EUR 81m (eNuW: EUR 37.6m) as the adj. EBITA margin expanded by 8.2pp yoy to 15.3%, mainly benefitting from the substantially higher margins on current orders in Material Solutions. In our view, this reflects a positive one-off of EUR 40-45m (eNuW). FY26 guidance significantly raised. INDUS now expects to reach EUR 1.9-2.1bn in revenue, EUR 220-260m in adj. EBITA and an 11-13% adj. EBITA margin, instead of EUR 1.85-2.05bn in sales and EUR 160-190m in adj. EBITA at an adj. EBITA margin of 8-10%. In our view, the increase (especially on the margin side) should mainly result from the positive one-off effect related to tungsten and hence does not reflect a sustainable margin level going forward. Special situation to boost FY26 EPS. We project EPS to double compared to FY25 to EUR 5.5/share, as Chinese export restrictions and high tungsten demand, partially driven by global defense, seem unlikely to normalize in the short term (at least in H2) at this point. We hence assume that BETEK's current commercial momentum will largely persist in FY26. In our opinion, this windfall potentially provides room for accelerated inorganic growth or additional shareholder returns. Confirming BUY at a raised PT of EUR 41 (previously EUR 37), as we move from FCFY26 to FCFY27 to better reflect a more normalized operational picture of the group. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=f4adae2d5222f6fc95cfb66ee5ae57e8

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=55bdc048-8bdd-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2373996 30.07.2026 CET/CEST °