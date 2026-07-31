Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of June 29, 2026

Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at July 29, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights July 29, 2026 42 560 997 Number of theoretical voting rights*: 54,521,433 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 54,490,733

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares with no voting rights

** After deduction of 30,700 treasury shares

The change in the number of outstanding shares results from the issuance of 484,916 new shares under the free share award plan established in 2023 and vested on July 27, 2026.

Upcoming events

09/23/26 after market close: press release of half-year results

09/24/26 at 2:30 p.m.: conference call for institutional investors in French

09/24/26 at 4:00 p.m.: conference call for institutional investors in English

09/29/26 at 6:00 p.m.: conference call for retail investors, Place des Investisseurs

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731144789/en/

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60