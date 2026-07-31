Original-Research: Bittium Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Bittium Oyj - from NuWays AG 31.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Bittium Oyj Company Name: Bittium Oyj ISIN: FI0009007264 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 40 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Q2 preview: backlog supports growth, H2 has catalyst firepower Bittium will publish its H1'26 report on August 7. Publicly announced orders during Q2'26 totalled EUR 26.6m, the vast majority from FDF and set for delivery during FY26. Growth this year is still supported by the very strong order intake from December 2025 (EUR 84.4m from Indra, FDF and AAF), with Indra placing a further EUR 20m order in January 2026. On this basis, Q2'26e group net sales are seen to grow 18.8% yoy to EUR 27.2m, with Defense & Security (D&S) contributing EUR 19m (+33% yoy; eNuW). Mind you, aggregate growth in Q2 is expected to be below the FY26e run rate of +28% (eNuW), consistent with commentary that net sales will be heavily weighed towards H2'26, a pattern clearly exhibited between 2022-25. Q2'26e EBITDA is seen at EUR 4.6m (vs EUR 2.9m a year-prior), implying a ~17% margin (+4.3pp yoy; eNuW). Roughly 4pp of that gain reflects EUR 0.9m of non-recurring Medical restructuring costs booked in Q2'25, with the remainder driven by operating leverage. Q2'26e EBIT is expected at EUR 2.6m, up from EUR 1.1m in Q2'25, implying a 9.6% margin (+4.7pp yoy; eNuW), which remains well below the structural run-rate margin (~24%; eNuW), reflecting back-ended profit delivery and elevated D&A from the Indra licensing deal. FY guidance well in reach. The group order backlog stood at a record EUR 92.5m in Q1'26, covering 70% of Q2-Q4'26 sales (EUR ~132m; eNuW), with D&S backlog at EUR 84.4m, covering 80% of Q2-Q4'26 D&S sales (EUR ~106m; eNuW). While the backlog has multi-year elements, it continues to provide a strong runway to achieve the FY26 guidance (EUR 140 - 155m). Given the strong visibility and additional order intake in Q2'26, beating the upper end of guidance would require c. EUR25m of additional deliveries, in our view. Given the high seasonality of the business, we see this beat as a likely event (eNuW). As mentioned above, FY operating profit will be burdened by rising amortisation from the Indra deal, yet FY26 EBIT is seen at EUR 27.5m (guidance EUR 26 - 32m) or ~18% margin, 6pp below the structural margin (eNuW). Focus will be on H2 pipeline commentary. In June it was disclosed that BAE Systems (Bittium's tactical communications partner), had advanced to the next round of the UK tender; though, it remains unclear when the tender will come to a conclusion. Here, we see three serious contenders: BAE/Bittium, Thales/Babcock and L3Harris. H2 is particularly promising on catalysts, as Bittium has good odds to receive a first (double digit EURm) order from the Swedish Armed Forces or to win a new military as a major customer (eNuW). Given the seasonality and strong sales pipeline of Bittium we see current price levels as an excellent entry point, with +44% upside to our price target. We confirm our BUY rating and EUR 40 PT based on a DCF model. You can download the research here:

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