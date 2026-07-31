Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

^ Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 31.07.2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG ISIN: DE0007657231 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 31.07.2026 Target price: 30.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni FY 2026 guidance confirmed The macroeconomic environment (cautious consumer spending, very low growth in Germany and Europe) remains challenging; against this backdrop, the company has confirmed its guidance for the current financial year. Its Dining & Lifestyle segment demonstrated fundamental strength and resilience. As a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=a54f87b2281fc1fea349f7d5bb73ca7d

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