Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

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Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

31.07.2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch
AG

     Company Name:               Villeroy & Boch AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007657231

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       31.07.2026
     Target price:               30.50
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

FY 2026 guidance confirmed

The macroeconomic environment (cautious consumer spending, very low growth
in Germany and Europe) remains challenging; against this backdrop, the
company has confirmed its guidance for the current financial year. Its
Dining & Lifestyle segment demonstrated fundamental strength and resilience.
As a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=a54f87b2281fc1fea349f7d5bb73ca7d

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2375526 31.07.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Quirin Privatbank
Villeroy & Boch Vz

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