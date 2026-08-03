Original-Research: Reply SpA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

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Original-Research: Reply SpA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

03.08.2026 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Reply SpA

     Company Name:               Reply SpA
     ISIN:                       IT0005282865

     Reason for the research:    Upload
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       03.08.2026
     Target price:               170
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Strong AI demand supports growth

On July 30, 2026, Reply released its H1 financial results. Revenue growth
was strong (7.4% yoy to EUR 1,311.9m), exceeding our expectation by 2.4%.
Growth was driven by AI projects moving into production, supporting data,
cloud and cybersecurity demand, while Silicon Shoring helped win
consolidation projects. Region 1 benefited from Germany's recovery, Region 2
improved following business development investments, and Region 3 was
supported by strong UK government and defence demand. France and the US
remained comparatively weak. The H1 EBITDA margin declined from 18.3% to
17.8%, in line, as productivity gains and personnel cost discipline were
offset by higher services costs, regional investments and the absence of
prior-year one-off income. Management did not publish guidance for 2026 but
expects sustainable growth and disciplined cost management. Structural AI
demand supports the investment case, although selective spending and
regional weaknesses remain risks. We leave our target price unchanged at EUR
170 and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=27f826e01608759f892fe7626e499beb

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2376546 03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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