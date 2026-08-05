Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

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Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

05.08.2026 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE

     Company Name:               Zalando SE
     ISIN:                       DE000ZAL1111

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       05.08.2026
     Target price:               34.40
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni



Q2-26: fall in share price exaggerated

With the publication of its H1-26 results, the company revised its revenue
outlook for the current year down to the lower end of the guidance range -
in line with consensus estimates. We consider yesterday's sell-off to have
been excessive, particularly as the average adjusted EBIT remained
unchanged. We therefore reaffirm our Buy recommendation with a target price
of EUR 34.40.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=ab141061163b8ab1fd0b7c5ec7488c64

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2377866 05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Zalando
Quirin Privatbank

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