Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
onvista bei Google bevorzugen

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

July 31, 2026

 

742,496,650

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 742,496,650

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 732,246,790

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2026, i.e. 10,249,860 shares).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260805041782/en/

Veolia Environnement

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Veolia Environnement
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT ADR
T
THE

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Europäische Börsen
EuroStoxx 50 kratzt am Rekordhoch03. Aug. · dpa-AFX
EuroStoxx 50 kratzt am Rekordhoch
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Zinsen könnten zum Stolperstein werden03. Aug. · Acatis
Bedrohung durch Künstliche Intelligenz
Diese Software-Aktien trotzen dem Abwärtstrend30. Juli · onvista
Chartzeit Marktbericht 26.07.2026
Öl, Zinsen, Quartalszahlen: Diese Woche brachte die Märkte ins Wanken26. Juli · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen