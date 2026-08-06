Original-Research: DEUTZ AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): BUY

^ Original-Research: DEUTZ AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 06.08.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to DEUTZ AG Company Name: DEUTZ AG ISIN: DE0006305006 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 06.08.2026 Target price: 14 Last rating change: Analyst: Daniel Kukalj, CIIA,CEFA New mid-term guidance around the corner DEUTZ delivered a strong first half: order intake +28.7% to EUR 1,331.3m, revenue +10.7% yoy to EUR 1,115.3m, adjusted EBIT +43.1% yoy to EUR 79.7m for an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.1% (H1 2025: 5.5%). Q2 alone confirms the run-rate: revenue EUR 585.3m (+13.0%) and adjusted EBIT EUR 42.4m (+40.9%) at a 7.2% margin. The 2026 guidance (revenue EUR 2.3-2.5bn, adjusted EBIT margin 6.5-8.0%) was confirmed and, with H1 already at 7.1%, looks set to land in the upper half of the corridor. More importantly, the mid-term targets for 2028 (revenue EUR 3.2-3.4bn, EBIT margin 8-9%) continue to gain operational substance: Engines has swung decisively above breakeven, Energy has been structurally enlarged by Frerk (and now Maxi Trust Power), and Defense is being built into a stand-alone pillar via the pending FFG acquisition. Two things now dominate the equity story alongside the operations: the EUR 1.6bn takeover of FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau (EGM vote on 24 August) and a sharp swing in cash flow and leverage. We confirm our Buy rating and our EUR 14 price target, derived from our ROE/COE valuation approach. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=8f69248b713f83c62ea83a4078df347f

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