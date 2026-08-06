Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG 06.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE Company Name: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 83 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Strong Q2, driven by multiple growth levers ZEAL delivered a strong Q2, ahead of our estimates on both sales and EBITDA, with EBITDA up 33% yoy despite ongoing investments into the proprietary lottery formats. ZEAL grew more than twice as fast as its underlying market. Q2 lottery billings rose 25% yoy to EUR 328m, against only 11% yoy growth in the Eurojackpot and Lotto market, which itself enjoyed an unusually strong jackpot environment (13 peak jackpots vs. 2 in Q2 25, Lotto at its EUR 50m cap for more than ten consecutive draws). Beyond the structural shift of an increasing online penetration, this outperformance is courtesy of deep customer understanding, high marketing expertise and new growth legs such as proprietary raffles. Q2 group sales rose 34% yoy to EUR 67.5m, driven by a larger user base (MAU +14% yoy), higher activity per user (ABPU +10% yoy) and a further gross margin improvement (18.5%, +1.1pp yoy). The proprietary raffles are scaling quickly. In fact, raffle sales were up 52% yoy to EUR 10.3m in H1, mostly driven by the Dreamhouse Raffle. Here, billings per day are increasing noticeably, driven by improving scale and shortening draw cycles. House #8 was completed in only 63 days (vs. c. 84d for the last two houses) at EUR 9.3m of billings, i.e. c. EUR 148k per day, making it the best yielding house to date and well above the c. EUR 104k average of all previous houses. The cadence is increasing: three houses were drawn in H1 26 vs. four in all of 2025. Q2 EBITDA grew 33% yoy to EUR 23.4m. The improvement came despite marketing expenses increasing 63% yoy, spent into the favourable jackpot window and into the diversification push, which brought a record 384k new customers (+52% yoy). With a payback period of two to three years on acquired customers, that spending should be seen as a transfer of earnings into 2027e and beyond. In light of this, a roughly flat margin of 34.7% should be seen as the result of both operating leverage and growth investments. The confirmed EUR 70-75m EBITDA guidance now looks de-risked. With EUR 38.9m booked in H1, the guidance mid-point implies H2 EBITDA of c. EUR 33.6m, i.e. +0.4% yoy at a margin of 25.2%. As the SevenCanyon contribution and the related one-off acquisition costs broadly offset each other in H2 (eNuW), this is effectively an organic number, meaning guidance assumes no organic growth at all, after +10% in H1 and +33% in Q2. At the same time, new slot rules allow ZEAL to raise stake limits in the gaming business (c. 6% of total sales). Player protection standards should explain only a gradual step-up. Growth in Games should hence continue to come primarily from new customers rather than higher stakes. In sum, ZEAL remains historically cheap, despite several well-performing new growth levers. The current 2026e EV/EBITDA multiple sits c. 39% below the 5-year historical avg. (eNuW), even though growth accelerated in Q2, the TAM is expanding thanks to internationalisation via the UK acquisition, and the EBITDA guidance looks de-risked (eNuW). Next to the high-growth outlook, the company also remains an income-producing asset, currently offering a c. 3.4% dividend yield. BUY, PT EUR 83, based on DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=566af758-915c-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2378330 06.08.2026 CET/CEST °