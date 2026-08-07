EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

Kansas City, Missouri USA, 7.8.2026

Überblick

☐ Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

1. Emittent: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 6.8.2026

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is being made on behalf of American Century ETF Trust - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF as it has now fallen below the 4% threshold at 3.99%. American Century Investment Management, Inc., as investment manager, is not the owner of the 4.45% shares referenced in section 6, but has the right to exercise voting rights on behalf of the owners of these shares. Each respective legal owner of the shares is shown in Section 4.