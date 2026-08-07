Original-Research: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - from NuWays AG 07.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Company Name: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 36 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q2 out: Software multiple temporarily weigh on NAV

H1 NAV per share came in at EUR 33.65, down from EUR 35.29 at Q1 and EUR 36.37 at

year-end 2025 (-5% qoq, -7% ytd), again driven entirely by lower capital markets multiples rather than a deteriorating operational performance of DBAG's portfolio companies. Software, which accounts for 28% of the portfolio, saw 33% lower peer multiples vs June 2025. Adding back the EUR 1.00 dividend paid in June and the buyback, NAV would have been c. EUR 35.16. Mind you, in July, DBAG lowered its FY26 NAV per share guidance to EUR 32-36 (old: EUR 36-40, eNuW EUR 34.1); hence no notable valuation step up and/or larger divestments would be needed to meet those targets. Operationally, the portfolio delivered. DBAG confirms that its portfolio companies held up well against the macro headwinds (positive earnings development), explicitly the IT services and software holdings, precisely where multiple compression was most pronounced. The NAV decline is therefore purely a mark-to-market effect, not a sign of operational weakness. Mind you, this cuts both ways: a re-rating of the peer groups would mechanically reverse it; STOXX Europe Total Market Software & Computer Services index is up 19% since the end of H1. EBITA from Fund Investment Services of EUR 6.8m in H1 (H1 2025: EUR 7.1m) implies c. EUR 3.7m in Q2 after EUR 3.1m in Q1, a sequential improvement despite the completed exits. Against the raised FY26 guidance of EUR 9-11m, H2 would need only EUR 2.2-4.2m, in line with our EUR 10.1m estimate for the full year. The step-down reflects the Fund VII fee base falling away as realisations complete; the timing of further exits remains the decisive factor, with delays supporting the fee line in the short term. Fund IX remains the swing factor and got no update today. As flagged on the Q1 call, the launch is expected during the next six months and is the prerequisite both for the FY28e Fund Services EBITA guidance of EUR 11-17m and for the path towards the EUR 41-48 mid-term NAV per share target. LP commitments rest on a decades-long realised track record across cycles, not on interim marks in the listed vehicle, so we see limited read-across from yesterday's numbers, but a first closing would be the next hard catalyst. In sum, yesterday's report reads as a confirmation rather than a setback: the portfolio is performing, the fee business is on track, the deal pipeline is active and the NAV development was largely driven by high volatility of the public markets. BUY with an unchanged EUR 36 PT based on SOTP (DCF for Fund Services + discount to our NAV per share estimate at year-end). You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=83d3d497c38116b54eaf57f58f40fae7

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