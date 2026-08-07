Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG 07.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE Company Name: OHB SE ISIN: DE0005936124 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 340 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Positioned for the award cycle Q2 delivered margin expansion on more moderate growth, while the contracts underpinning the investment case are still ahead. Guidance was confirmed on both lines, and the balance sheet is now in a net cash position, leaving OHB well positioned ahead of the major award cycle. Growth slowed to +9% yoy in Q2 from +15% in Q1 and the guidance implies a re-acceleration to 13% yoy in H2 to reach the target. This would imply that H2 contributes 55% of the full-year figure, in line with the 2025 seasonality. Adj. EBITDA rose 27% yoy to EUR 33m, reflecting a 1.4pp yoy margin improvement to 9.5%. By contrast, the FY margin target implies a broadly stable yoy margin in H2. Reported Q2 EBITDA of EUR 10.6m includes EUR 22.4m of one-off costs, almost entirely related to the EUR 21.4m transaction costs of the capital increase. These were higher than expected, explaining our EPS estimate cut. The only operational setback was the delay to RFA's maiden flight. Following the first pressurisation of the flight vehicle in late July, RFA identified an issue and de-stacked the rocket. The maiden flight remains expected for this year. RFA is accounted for at equity and therefore sits outside guidance; our valuation includes it only as a EUR 145m financial asset. Q2 order intake of c. EUR 299m, equivalent to a 0.9x book-to-bill, should mark the trough ahead of an H2 acceleration. The first evidence for this came with PRISMA Second Generation, at EUR 82m one of the larger recent awards. The repeat mandate after the first OHB-built hyperspectral satellite launched in 2019 illustrates the recurring nature of institutional space programmes. The most strategically important near-term opportunity is IRIS², in our view. OHB is a core industrial partner and appears to be finalising the contract in the EU constellation's 18-satellite MEO segment. The expected signing in H2 would underpin OHB's central role in the EU's third flagship space programme (alongside Galileo and Copernicus) and provide long-term visibility through the constellation's deployment towards 2030. Several ESA awards are also approaching. One next-generation Sentinel contract is in final negotiations, as is Clearspace-1, an ESA mission led by OHB to capture and deorbit the Proba-1 satellite. The implementation phase of OpSTAR, a demonstrator mission using optical links for satellite navigation, is expected later this year. The award cycle should broaden further from 2027, backed by ESA's EUR 22bn MC25 budget, Germany's EUR 35bn military space investment through 2030 and the proposed EUR 131bn EU space and defence envelope for 2028-34. German defence awards should begin in 2027, led by SATCOMBw4, a c. EUR 10bn programme with an estimated OHB workshare of 30-50% (eNuW). SBMD and SPOCK 2 form the other major pillars of this defence cycle. BUY, PT EUR 340, based on DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=62b769d1-9229-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2379048 07.08.2026 CET/CEST °