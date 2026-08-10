Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 03rd August to 07th August 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
68.4085
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
68.6892
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
69.4244
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
70.0898
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
70.3102
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
100 000
|
69.3844
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810587279/en/
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