Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 03rd August to 07th August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

68.4085

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

68.6892

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

69.4244

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

70.0898

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

70.3102

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

69.3844

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810587279/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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