Original-Research: Bittium Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Bittium Oyj - from NuWays AG 10.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Bittium Oyj Company Name: Bittium Oyj ISIN: FI0009007264 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 42 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Q2 review: Blow out sales and order intake; PT UP Bittium printed an exceptional Q2. Sales grew 60.1% yoy to EUR 36.6m (eNuW: EUR 27.2m, eCons: EUR 29.3m), a 25% beat vs consensus, on very strong Defense & Security (D&S) backlog conversion and product deliveries. D&S sales doubled yoy to EUR 28.7m (eNuW: EUR 19m, eCons: EUR 20.7m), 39% above consensus and the source of the entire group beat. Medical sales grew 3.2% yoy to EUR 4.9m (eNuW: EUR 4.8m, eCons: EUR 5.1m), while Engineering Services sales declined

14.5% yoy to EUR 3.3m (eNuW: EUR 3.4m, eCons: EUR 3.5m), due to a weak market and

the reallocation of personnel to D&S projects. In addition to the very strong deliveries, the D&S order intake in Q2 was arguably more impressive at EUR 38.2m (Q2'25: EUR 20.0m), implying a book-to-bill of 1.33x even as deliveries doubled yoy. Group order backlog grew 137% yoy to a record EUR 102.2m, of which EUR 94.2m in D&S. Notably, part of the orders came from weapons manufacturers, an order source that has developed faster than we anticipated, adding a second demand channel alongside national procurement. The CEO named manufacturers of ground-based air defence systems as one such customer group, integrating Bittium's tactical communications into their platforms. The mix shift toward product sales drove outstanding profitability. EBITDA grew to EUR 10.1m (Q2'25: EUR 2.9m; eNuW: EUR 4.6m, eCons: EUR 6.4m), implying a 27.5% margin (+14.9pp yoy; eCons: 21.3%). EBIT came in at EUR 8.1m (Q2'25: EUR 1.1m; eNuW: EUR 2.6m, eCons: EUR 4.0m), more than double consensus, for a 22.2% margin (+17.3pp yoy), near our assumed structural run-rate level (~24%; eNuW). The margin step-up is above all a mix effect: product-based sales reached EUR 27.8m or 76.1% of group sales (+10.1pp yoy). The high-margin hardware contribution is most visible in D&S, where EBIT grew to EUR 8.8m

(Q2'25: EUR 1.7m; eNuW: EUR 2.4m, eCons: EUR 3.9m) at a 30.6% margin (+18.8pp yoy;

eCons: 18.4%). Bittium does not disclose how much Indra-related income was recognised in Q2, only noting that the cooperation is progressing according to plan. Nevertheless, Q2'26 was a high-quality beat, carried by the higher share of product sales and the resulting operating leverage (eNuW). Both rest on Bittium's early-mover lead in tactical communications, built on ~EUR 200m invested over the past decade. FY26 guidance of EUR 140-155m sales and EUR 26-32m EBIT was confirmed. The board also resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.15/share, increasing the FY25 distribution to EUR 0.30/share. The robust delivery execution and the even more impressive order intake increase our confidence in a strong finish to the year. Management reiterated its guidance for an H2 weighting, consistent with the seasonality of the past three years. We raise sales estimates for this and the coming years as we see Bittium increasingly gaining traction across customer groups and regions. In light of the above, we raise our PT to EUR 42 (old: EUR 40) and reiterate our BUY rating, based on our DCF model. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=f659069038f8acf6d275c06cf0d63aa8

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=005a14f9-9482-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2379662 10.08.2026 CET/CEST °