Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 August to 07 August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 August to 07 August 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/3/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

60.4366

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/4/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

61.3174

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/5/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

61.5652

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/6/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

61.3862

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/7/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

61.6356

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17,500

61.2682

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811932594/en/

Arkema

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Arkema
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