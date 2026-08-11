Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG 11.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG Company Name: q.beyond AG ISIN: DE000A41YDG0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 5.10 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Cutting into a weak year; chg. est., PT down Yesterday, QBY reported a weak Q2 and cut its FY26 guidance significantly, with both events telling different stories. In detail: Q2 sales were down 3% yoy to EUR 43.0m (eNuW: EUR 43.4m), as the weak MS segment offset the positive developments visible within Consulting. A split we expected, but not as pronounced as this. MS sales were down 7.7% to EUR 27.0m (eNuW: EUR 27.8m) impacted by the ongoing investment restraint in the German Mittelstand, which by now hurts on two fronts: new business is slow, but the heavier drag sits in the installed base. Here, renewals keep coming in at worse terms, which management does not see turning before FY27. Importantly, the volume is holding, visible in stable purchased services yoy despite the lower top-line. The account base is therefore intact, but the margin is set to be harder to win back as in the case of a volume shortfall. Consulting on the other hand stood out, growing 5.8% yoy to EUR 16.0m (eNuW: EUR 15.6m), carried by demand for S/4HANA migration support and AI implementation work, plus commissions out of the SAP business. On margins, the headline is a misleading, as reported EBITDA of EUR 1.6m includes a EUR 0.9m restructuring provision, booked entirely into MS cost of sales. Adj. EBITDA hence was at EUR 2.5m (eNuW: EUR 2.1m reported), or a 5.8% margin but still down 10% yoy. Group gross profit was only slightly down at EUR 8.4m (eNuW: EUR 8.1m) despite carrying the charge, with the two segments moving hard in opposite directions: Consulting with 26% gross margin (+11pp yoy), MS down to 16% (-6pp yoy). Next to the one-off, MS margin suffered from neg. operating leverage. Consulting on the other hand delivered the strongest quarter in years thanks to better utilisation and a rising degree of AI-driven automation in delivery. Yet with high-margin SAP commissions of a low single-digit EUR m amount inside that number, 26% should not be read as the new base level, even if the trough in Consulting is clearly behind us. Guidance cut. FY26 sales are now seen at EUR 176-180m (old: EUR 182-190m) and EBITDA at EUR 3-7m (old: EUR 10-16m), implying a negative net result and FCF this year. EUR 5-6m of the EBITDA cut relates to one-off transformation costs, i.e. EUR 8-13m ex one-offs. Note that the new sales range already includes GITG (c. EUR 3m for five months, eNuW), putting the organic range closer to EUR 173-177m. The remaining EUR 4-5m of one-offs are lay-off costs booked across Q3 and Q4 as around 70-80 employees (c. 10% of the German workforce). With the service-desk relocation to Romania, this should yield c. EUR 7m of annual savings from FY27 onwards. Buyback ahead. With the six-month period following the capital reduction ending on 17 August, management reiterated that repurchases are planned from end of August. EUR 37m of net cash (excl. leasing) against an EUR 82m market cap leaves ample room. In our view the only non-operational catalyst in H2, and the strongest argument for sitting through a transition year. Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 5.10 (old: EUR 5.90) based on DCF. The cut is largely driven by MS, where the price concessions now sit in the base for the full contract term rather than reversing with the cycle, leaving the cost side as the only lever into FY27e. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=7dee6c6f-9549-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2380358 11.08.2026 CET/CEST °