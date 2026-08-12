EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 2 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 2 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
12.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA), hat uns am 11. August 2026 gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG ohne Offenlegung des Anteils der jeweiligen Finanzierungsformen an der Gesamtfinanzierung der Stimmrechtserhöhung Folgendes mitgeteilt:
- The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
- Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
- Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.
- Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
- The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
12.08.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|LEI Code:
|391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
2380878 12.08.2026 CET/CEST