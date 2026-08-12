EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 2 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

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EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 2 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

12.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA), hat uns am 11. August 2026 gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG ohne Offenlegung des Anteils der jeweiligen Finanzierungsformen an der Gesamtfinanzierung der Stimmrechtserhöhung Folgendes mitgeteilt:

  1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
  2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
  3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.
  4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
  5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet:https://ir.auto1-group.com
LEI Code:391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

2380878 12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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