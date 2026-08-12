Original-Research: GFT TEchnologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

^ Original-Research: GFT TEchnologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 12.08.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT TEchnologies SE Company Name: GFT TEchnologies SE ISIN: DE0005800601 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 12.08.2026 Target price: 35 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste Brazil and AI drive solid growth On August 6, GFT released its H1 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was stable at 5.0% yoy, exceeding our expectation by 2.3%, driven by strong momentum in Brazil and Colombia as well as growth across all three sectors, with Industry & Others up 14.0% yoy, Insurance 7.0% yoy and Banking 3.0% yoy. AI modernization, core banking projects provided additional support, partly offset by weakness in Germany, the UK and Canada as well as FX headwinds in North America. The EBT margin increased from 4.3% to 5.2%, in line, supported by higher personnel efficiency, utilization, lower office costs and lower capacity adjustments. GFT confirmed its 2026 guidance, in line with our expectations. We increase our target price to EUR 35 (previously EUR 34) and confirm our Buy recommendation. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=c7c9ebb0bf37a932e67f5501eb0afa38

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