Original-Research: GFT TEchnologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

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Original-Research: GFT TEchnologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

12.08.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT TEchnologies
SE

     Company Name:               GFT TEchnologies SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005800601

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       12.08.2026
     Target price:               35
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Brazil and AI drive solid growth
On August 6, GFT released its H1 financial results and confirmed its
guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was stable at 5.0% yoy, exceeding our
expectation by 2.3%, driven by strong momentum in Brazil and Colombia as
well as growth across all three sectors, with Industry & Others up 14.0%
yoy, Insurance 7.0% yoy and Banking 3.0% yoy. AI modernization, core banking
projects provided additional support, partly offset by weakness in Germany,
the UK and Canada as well as FX headwinds in North America. The EBT margin
increased from 4.3% to 5.2%, in line, supported by higher personnel
efficiency, utilization, lower office costs and lower capacity adjustments.
GFT confirmed its 2026 guidance, in line with our expectations. We increase
our target price to EUR 35 (previously EUR 34) and confirm our Buy
recommendation.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=c7c9ebb0bf37a932e67f5501eb0afa38

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2381626 12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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