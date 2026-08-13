Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG 13.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG Company Name: INDUS Holding AG ISIN: DE0006200108 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 41 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Q2 26: Broad-based growth accelerated by tungsten catalyst Yesterday, INDUS released its H1 26 report. As outlined by preliminary figures published end of July, Q2 came in exceptionally strong. In detail: Strong order intake across segments. Order intake rose by 29.7% yoy, led by pricing related higher order values at BETEK and broad improvements across portfolio companies. The backlog rose by 18.6% yoy to EUR 789m and H1 book-to-bill to 1.14x (eNuW: 1.07x; H1'25 1.03x). Strong Q2 performance. Sales grew by 20.6% yoy to EUR 524m. This was mainly driven by an exceptional Materials Solutions performance especially supported by portfolio company BETEK. This included 2pp of inorganic growth from acquisitions. Adj. EBITA soared by 160% yoy to EUR 81.1m, mainly driven by significantly stronger margins in Material Solutions orders. The adj. EBITA margin expanded by 8.3pp to 15.5%. Materials Solutions soared from tungsten special situation. Sales surged by 47.4% yoy to EUR 209m (eNuW: EUR 202m), mainly driven by pricing effects in tungsten products of portfolio company BETEK, but also volume and market share gains. Notably, other portfolio companies in the segment also cumulatively contributed positively. Adj. EBITA expanded by 441% yoy to EUR 56.3m (eNuW: EUR 55.3m), largely driven by higher margins on BETEK orders. The adj. EBITA margin more than tripled, up 19.6pp to 26.9%. Engineering proved resilient in a challenging market environment. The segment grew by 9.1% yoy to EUR 149m (eNuW: EUR 147m) in sales, partially driven by inorganic growth of 5.5% yoy, but also higher organic growth compared to the German engineering sector. Adj. EBITA improved 10.5% yoy to EUR 10.5m (eNuW: EUR 8.1m), slightly disproportionate to revenue growth. The segment slightly raised its adj. EBITA margin by 0.1pp yoy to 7.1%. Infrastructure benefitted from above-average temperatures. Sales rose by 6.3% yoy to EUR 166m yet came in slightly behind our estimate of EUR 175m, as both regular growth and the warm-June effect were less pronounced than assumed. In June, above-average temperatures had caused an upturn in building inlet and sealing systems business as well as air-conditioning devices. Inorganic growth contributed 1.8% from acquisitions made in 2025. Adj. EBITA strengthened by 26.7% yoy to EUR 20.9m (eNuW: EUR 18.7m), supported by a mix of higher demand disproportionately reflecting on the bottom-line and positive product mix-effects. The adj. EBITA margin rose by 2pp yoy to 12.6%. FCF improved by EUR 37.2m to EUR -36.9m at end of Q2, compared to the FCF in Q1, which had been impacted by high working capital investments. The improvement was significantly above the + EUR 15.7m in Q2 2025, as the operating CF strengthened by 57.6% yoy to EUR 44.6m. Special situation reflects in strong EPS contribution. INDUS delivered a Q2 EPS contribution of EUR 1.85/share (up 270% yoy; eNuW EUR 1.91), bringing total YTD EPS to EUR 2.49 (+ 119.5% yoy). In our view further strong EPS development in H2 26 could provide potential for accelerated inorganic growth (in addition to only EUR 16.6m of the EUR 50m cash budget spent so far) and/or higher-than-usual shareholder returns. Reiterating BUY at an unchanged PT of EUR 41. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=747652652384d80309a5599e1cdb2015

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ec8b9f15-96de-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2382046 13.08.2026 CET/CEST °