Original-Research: Global Fashion Group S.A. (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Global Fashion Group S.A. - from NuWays AG 14.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Global Fashion Group S.A. Company Name: Global Fashion Group S.A. ISIN: LU2010095458 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 1 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q2 review: First profitable H1 on better unit economics GFG released H1 figures that confirm the operational inflection anticipated at the FY25 results, with the group now delivering profitability across a full half-year rather than a single strong Q4, eNuW. Q2 group NMV came in at EUR 263m, down 0.6% yoy (on cc), a clear sequential improvement from Q1's -3.0%, as a 5.3% higher average order value (EUR 68.7) and 1.8% higher order frequency largely compensated for 5.6% fewer orders and active customers of 7.0m (-5.5% yoy). Management attributes the AOV increase to reduced discounting, price inflation and a more favourable regional mix. Q2 sales of EUR 169m (-2.9% cc, Q1: -4.3%) continued to lag NMV, reflecting the ongoing shift towards an asset-light marketplace. H1 NMV stood at EUR 478m (-1.7% cc). Further profitability improvements. Q2 adj. EBITDA reached EUR 6.1m (3.6% margin vs. 1.8% in Q2'25) with the gross margin flat yoy at 47.7%, but carried by lower key cost ratios (e.g. tech & admin). H1 adj. EBITDA of EUR 0.8m (H1'25: EUR -7.7m) marks the first profitable H1 within the current footprint and, importantly, decouples profitability from a volume recovery. Cash generation continued to improve, with Q2 normalised FCF turning positive at EUR 1.8m (+EUR 3m yoy) on stable leases, working capital and capex, lifting the LTM figure by EUR 28m yoy to EUR -19m. Notably, management confirmed that c. EUR 30m adj. EBITDA is required for FY NFCF breakeven, a level our estimates reach in FY27/28e without any NMV recovery. Pro-forma cash stood at EUR 105m with net cash of EUR 89m. All three regions profitable in H1. ANZ (+3.0% cc) remained the growth engine on further active customer gains, while LATAM was broadly flat (-0.6% cc). SEA declined 10.3% cc, yet still improved its gross profit yoy, evidencing that the region has been right-sized ahead of any demand recovery. Notably, each region delivered yoy adj. EBITDA margin expansion in H1. Guidance narrowed in both directions. GFG cut FY26 cc NMV growth to -4% to 0% (old: -4% to +4%, eNuW old: +0.8%) on a softer expected H2, while raising the lower end of adj. EBITDA guidance to EUR 18-25m (old: EUR 15-25m, eNuW: EUR 19m). Helpfully, AUD and BRL have turned supportive after three years of translation drag, hence the cc range converts into reported NMV of EUR 1,050-1,090m (eNuW old: EUR 1,049m). Our adj. EBITDA of EUR 19m remains unchanged. With the group now profitable in every region and the path to sustainable cash generation quantified (and within reach), the current valuation continues to understate the progress made. Tellingly, gross profit less fulfilment and marketing is up 91% per active customer and 99% per order versus LTM June 2023 (cc), despite 23% fewer customers, i.e. the base GFG shed was structurally unprofitable and the improvement is embedded in the operating model rather than dependent on demand. Additional evidence of stabilisation in SEA could support an earlier re-rating. We hence confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 1.00 PT based on DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=d2e013d7-97a8-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2382952 14.08.2026 CET/CEST °