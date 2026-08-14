Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 14.08.2026 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 14.08.2026 Target price: 68.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni H1-26: substantial increase of all major KPIs init is delivering: sales, EBIT and order intake strongly increased compared to the H1-25 period. In particular its "INIT Passenger Intelligence" segment improved the EBIT by ~200% yoy. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance. We therefore leave estimates and the EUR 68 TP unchanged and confirm our Buy recommendation. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=c77e19b839da5e412f78a05a83e6e2b6

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