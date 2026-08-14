Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

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Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin
Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

14.08.2026 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation
in traffic systems SE

     Company Name:               init innovation in traffic systems SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005759807

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       14.08.2026
     Target price:               68.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

H1-26: substantial increase of all major KPIs

init is delivering: sales, EBIT and order intake strongly increased compared
to the H1-25 period. In particular its "INIT Passenger Intelligence" segment
improved the EBIT by ~200% yoy. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance.
We therefore leave estimates and the EUR 68 TP unchanged and confirm our Buy
recommendation.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=c77e19b839da5e412f78a05a83e6e2b6

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2383244 14.08.2026 CET/CEST

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