Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 10 August to 14 August 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 August to 14 August 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/10/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 61,7854 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/11/2026 FR0010313833 3 500 62,0221 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 8/12/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 62,6090 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 13/08/2026 FR0010313833 3 900 61,8422 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 14/08/2026 FR0010313833 3 000 61,9593 XPAR TOTAL 17 900 62,0572

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818292146/en/

Arkema