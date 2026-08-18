Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 10 August to 14 August 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 August to 14 August 2026
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
8/10/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 500
|
61,7854
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
8/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 500
|
62,0221
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
8/12/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
4 000
|
62,6090
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
13/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 900
|
61,8422
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
14/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 000
|
61,9593
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17 900
|
62,0572
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818292146/en/
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