Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 10 August to 14 August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 August to 14 August 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/10/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

61,7854

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/11/2026

FR0010313833

3 500

62,0221

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

8/12/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

62,6090

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

13/08/2026

FR0010313833

3 900

61,8422

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

14/08/2026

FR0010313833

3 000

61,9593

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 900

62,0572

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818292146/en/

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