Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 10th August to 14th August 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
19 995
|
69.7701
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.7440
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.7721
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.5366
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.5048
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
70.1361
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
70.1586
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
70.5100
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
70.5083
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
94 995
|
69.9155
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818267625/en/
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