Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 10th August to 14th August 2026

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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

19 995

69.7701

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.7440

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.7721

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.5366

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.5048

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.1361

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

70.1586

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.5100

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

70.5083

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

94 995

69.9155

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818267625/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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