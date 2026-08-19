Klarna Bank AB Publishes H1 2026 Financial Report

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819777391/en/

Klarna Bank AB, a subsidiary of Klarna Holding AB, published its H1 2026 Financial Report today at 11:00 AM CET. It is now available on Klarna's Investor Relations website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819777391/en/

press@klarna.com

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