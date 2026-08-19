OKX Card Usage Surges Across Europe as Crypto Moves Into Everyday Spending

OKX Card purchase volume rises 280% year over year as European customers increasingly use digital assets for groceries, transport and other everyday expenses

OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, today announced significant growth in everyday use of the OKX Card across Europe, with purchase volume increasing 280% year over year this summer and transactions rising 178%, as customers increasingly use the Card for routine spending including groceries, transport and fuel.

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The OKX Card is designed to bridge the gap between holding digital assets and using them in everyday life, bringing earning, spending, and rewards together within the broader OKX ecosystem.

The growth comes as crypto cards gain momentum across the wider payments industry. Industry-wide crypto card purchase volume reached a record $759 million in July, signalling that digital assets are increasingly moving beyond trading and investment and becoming part of everyday financial life.

OKX's own data shows that this shift is being driven not only by more spending, but by a change in what customers are spending on.

Across Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and France, the number of monthly OKX Card users purchasing groceries increased 65% between February and July. Adoption accelerated further between May and July, when the number of customers using their Card for groceries increased 221%, while users spending on transport and fuel increased 263%.

Purchase volumes in these everyday categories grew even faster. Between May and July, grocery purchase volume increased 482%, while transport and fuel volume rose 530%, suggesting both broader adoption of the OKX Card and deeper usage among existing customers.

Poland provides one of the clearest examples of this emerging behaviour. Groceries, transport and utilities now account for 31.7% of OKX Card spending in Poland, compared with 22.2% in the Netherlands, 20.4% in Germany and 14.1% in France. Groceries are the most consistent everyday category across the four markets, representing between 9.5% and 19.3% of spending.

"The most interesting part of this growth isn't simply that customers are spending more with their OKX Card," saidErald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "It's what they're spending on. Groceries, transport and fuel are part of everyday life, and we're seeing both the number of customers using their Card for these purchases and the amount they're spending increase rapidly. That's an important signal for where digital assets are heading. The next stage of adoption isn't about asking people to change how they pay. It's about giving them more choice, utility and value within the payment experiences they already use."

The OKX Card is designed to bridge the gap between holding digital assets and using them in everyday life, bringing earning, spending and rewards together within the broader OKX ecosystem.

Customers can fund their OKX Pay account with fiat, eligible stablecoins or crypto, giving them flexibility over the assets behind their everyday spending. Eligible USDG can be put to work through Pay Boost at 3.5% APY, with rewards generated through DeFi, before customers spend.

When they're ready to make a purchase, customers can use the OKX Card through the familiar Mastercard payment network, including via Apple Pay and Google Pay where available.

The experience is designed to provide value beyond the payment itself. Eligible customers can earn 2% to 10% cashback on eligible everyday purchases, while zero added fees can make the Card particularly useful when spending across currencies. Special offers can also provide 50% rebates on eligible subscriptions such as Netflix and ChatGPT, creating additional value from recurring expenses customers may already have.

For OKX VIP customers, higher cashback rates and enhanced Card benefits extend their existing OKX status into everyday spending.

Ghoos added:

"Consumers don't need another card that simply lets them pay. The opportunity is to make the money behind those payments work harder. With OKX, customers can move more naturally between holding, earning and spending while continuing to use the payment experiences they're already familiar with. The more customers engage with OKX, the more value they can unlock, not only when they trade, but when they hold and when they spend."

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its on-chain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 120+ million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com.

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