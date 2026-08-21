Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 August 2026 to 20 August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/08/2026

FR0013230612

1 791

17.2967

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/08/2026

FR0013230612

608

17.2348

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/08/2026

FR0013230612

1 467

16.8500

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/08/2026

FR0013230612

1 009

16.8682

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/08/2026

FR0013230612

1 604

16.9993

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6 479

17.0494

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821430252/en/

Tikehau Capital

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Tikehau Capital

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