Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 August 2026 to 20 August 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
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Name of the issuer
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Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
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Trading Day
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ISIN
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Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
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Weighted average price per day
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Market (MIC Code)
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TIKEHAU CAPITAL
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969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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14/08/2026
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FR0013230612
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1 791
|
17.2967
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XPAR
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TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/08/2026
|
FR0013230612
|
608
|
17.2348
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/08/2026
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FR0013230612
|
1 467
|
16.8500
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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19/08/2026
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FR0013230612
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1 009
|
16.8682
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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20/08/2026
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FR0013230612
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1 604
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16.9993
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XPAR
|
|
|
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TOTAL
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6 479
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17.0494
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821430252/en/
Tikehau Capital