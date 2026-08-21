Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 14 August 2026 to 20 August 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/08/2026 FR0013230612 1 791 17.2967 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/08/2026 FR0013230612 608 17.2348 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/08/2026 FR0013230612 1 467 16.8500 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/08/2026 FR0013230612 1 009 16.8682 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/08/2026 FR0013230612 1 604 16.9993 XPAR TOTAL 6 479 17.0494

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