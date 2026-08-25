Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 17 August to 21 August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 August to 21 August 2026.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

17/08/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

61,9334

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

18/08/2026

FR0010313833

5 000

60,7428

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

19/08/2026

FR0010313833

5 000

60,0559

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

20/08/2026

FR0010313833

7 000

58,7961

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

21/08/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

59,9135

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

25 000

60,1182

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825202491/en/

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