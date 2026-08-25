Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 17 August to 21 August 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 August to 21 August 2026.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
17/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
4 000
|
61,9334
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
18/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
60,7428
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
19/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
60,0559
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
20/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
58,7961
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
21/08/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
4 000
|
59,9135
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
25 000
|
60,1182
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825202491/en/
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