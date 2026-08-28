Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
shares
|
Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)
|
Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)
|
July 31, 2026
|
76,060,831
|
95,384,911
|
94,962,265
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260828602289/en/
Arkema
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste trotz Nvidia - Vorsicht vor Jackson Holegestern, 16:27 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Plus-Analysen
Bundesligasaison startet am WochenendeWieso die BVB-Aktie so spannend ist wie lange nichtheute, 09:06 Uhr · onvista
Professor für Finanzwirtschaft"Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Absichern? Klares Ja!"heute, 07:00 Uhr · onvista