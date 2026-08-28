Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

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Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of

shares

Total number of

Voting Right

(including shares

held by the

Company)

Total number of

Voting Right

(excluding shares

held by the

Company)

 

July 31, 2026

 

76,060,831

 

95,384,911

 

94,962,265

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260828602289/en/

Arkema

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