Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 24th August to 28th August 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
73.0615
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
73.0749
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
73.7445
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
73.7983
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
73.8059
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
73.7250
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 580
|
72.5952
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
14 420
|
72.5897
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
72.9232
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
72.8269
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
215 000
|
73.2442
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831821142/en/
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