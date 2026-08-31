Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 24th August to 28th August 2026

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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

73.0615

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

73.0749

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

73.7445

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

73.7983

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

73.8059

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

73.7250

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 580

72.5952

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

14 420

72.5897

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

72.9232

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

72.8269

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

215 000

73.2442

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831821142/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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