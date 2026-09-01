Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 August to 25 August 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 August to 25 August 2026.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 24/08/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 59,3256 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 25/08/2026 FR0010313833 5 600 58,7813 XPAR TOTAL 9 600 59,0081

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901273629/en/

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