Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 August to 25 August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 August to 25 August 2026.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

24/08/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

59,3256

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

25/08/2026

FR0010313833

5 600

58,7813

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9 600

59,0081

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901273629/en/

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