Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2026
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
|
Number of
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
93,886,501
|
93,886,501
|
93,497,412
Mercialys
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901029457/en/
Mercialys
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