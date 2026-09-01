Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
onvista bei Google bevorzugen

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,497,412

Mercialys
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901029457/en/

Mercialys

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Auch Gesundheit und Telekom schwächeln
Zinsanstieg bringt Immobilienaktien unter Druckgestern, 10:26 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Zinsanstieg bringt Immobilienaktien unter Druck
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Trading-Impuls
Diese Tech-Aktie hat jetzt Chancen auf ein Comebackheute, 13:45 Uhr · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Trotz neuer KI-Tools: "Buy and hold" bleibt überlegen30. Aug. · Acatis
Blockbuster-Spiel kommt im November
So wichtig ist GTA VI für die Take-Two-Aktie29. Aug. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen