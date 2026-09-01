SES: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

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Regulatory News:

Filing reference

15278

Submitted at (Luxembourg time)

2026-08-17 18:38

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

SES S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Davide Leone and Partners Investment Company Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s):

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2026-08-13

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through
financial instruments (total
of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of
voting rights of
issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

5.01

 

0.00

 

5.01

 

521,257,776

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

-

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible)

Number of voting rights direct

Number of voting rights indirect

% of voting rights direct

% of voting rights indirect

LU0088087324

0

26,115,926

0.00

5.01

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect)

26,115,926

5.01

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/ Conversion
Period

Number of voting rights that may be
acquired if the instrument is exercised/
converted

% of voting
rights

N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/Conversion
Period

Physical or cash
settlement

Number of
voting rights

% of voting
rights

N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

N

°

 

 

Name

% of voting rights held by
ultimate controlling person or entity or
held directly by any
subsidiary if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial
instruments held by ultimate
controlling person or entity or held
directly by any subsidiary if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Total
of
both

 

Directly controlled
by (use number(s)
from 1st column)

0

N/A

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10. Additional information:

N/A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901178035/en/

SES
Evgenia Paliy
Senior Legal Counsel Company Secretary
Tel. +352 621 108 530
evgenia.paliy@ses.com

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