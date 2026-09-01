SES: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Regulatory News:
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Filing reference
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15278
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Submitted at (Luxembourg time)
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2026-08-17 18:38
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
SES S.A.
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Davide Leone and Partners Investment Company Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s):
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2026-08-13
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
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% of voting rights
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% of voting rights through
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Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
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Total number of
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Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
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5.01
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0.00
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5.01
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521,257,776
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Position of previous notification (if applicable)
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N/A
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-
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
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Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible)
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Number of voting rights direct
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Number of voting rights indirect
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% of voting rights direct
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% of voting rights indirect
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LU0088087324
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0
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26,115,926
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0.00
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5.01
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SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect)
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26,115,926
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5.01
B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
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Type of financial
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Expiration
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Exercise/ Conversion
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Number of voting rights that may be
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% of voting
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N/A
B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
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Type of financial
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Expiration
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Exercise/Conversion
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Physical or cash
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Number of
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% of voting
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N/A
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
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N
°
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Name
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% of voting rights held by
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% of voting rights through financial
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Total
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Directly controlled
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0
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N/A
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0.00
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0.00
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0.00
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9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
10. Additional information:
N/A
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901178035/en/
SES
Evgenia Paliy
Senior Legal Counsel Company Secretary
Tel. +352 621 108 530
evgenia.paliy@ses.com