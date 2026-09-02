Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

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Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares(*)

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) (**)

31 August 2026

462 009 282

462 009 282

461 905 373

(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.
(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902126092/en/

Groupe Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

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