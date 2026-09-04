Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in August 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
Thema: Infrastruktur
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Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

In August, LeShuttle Freight carried 90,033 trucks, up 5% compared to August 2025. Since 1 January, more than 780,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 318,524 passenger vehicles in August, down 5% compared to August 2025. Close to 1,550,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

 

 

August 26

August 25

Change

Jan.-Aug. 2026

Jan.-Aug. 2025

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

90,033

86,090

+5%

781,775

778,237

0%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

318,524

334,846

-5%

1,547,581

1,588,052

-3%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The September traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 October 2026 before the market opens.

*********

About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire until 2086 of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing smart border services to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 537 million people and more than 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which handles a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs of France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.
https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903065442/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

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