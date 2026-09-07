Eurofins Scientific: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 31st August to 04th September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

31/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

14 765

72.1027

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

31/08/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 235

72.1754

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

72.4384

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

72.3698

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

71.9768

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

72.3449

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

73.6684

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

73.7199

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

73.1577

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

73.1262

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

250 000

72.6982

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907178301/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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