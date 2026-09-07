Eurofins Scientific: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 31st August to 04th September 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
31/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
14 765
|
72.1027
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
31/08/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 235
|
72.1754
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
01/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
72.4384
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
01/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
72.3698
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
71.9768
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
72.3449
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
73.6684
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
73.7199
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
73.1577
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
73.1262
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
250 000
|
72.6982
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907178301/en/
Eurofins Scientific SE
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–