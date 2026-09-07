JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

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Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

August 31, 2026

21 064 288

30 810 175

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 30 031 399, taking into account the 778 776 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

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JACQUET METALS SA

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