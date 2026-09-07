Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026 Inclusive

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026:

Issuer name

Issuer identifier code (LEI)

Transaction date

Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code)

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price for share purchases

Market (MIC Code)

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

02/09/2026

FR0010241638

491

10.98

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

03/09/2026

FR0010241638

26 864

10.954

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

04/09/2026

FR0010241638

30 000

10.972

XPAR

Total

 

 

 

57,355

10.9636

 

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the bonus share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers.

Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907539471/en/

Mercialys

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