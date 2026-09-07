Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026 Inclusive
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from September 2, 2026 to September 4, 2026:
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identifier code (LEI)
|
Transaction date
|
Financial instrument identifier code (ISIN Code)
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price for share purchases
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
02/09/2026
|
FR0010241638
|
491
|
10.98
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
03/09/2026
|
FR0010241638
|
26 864
|
10.954
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
04/09/2026
|
FR0010241638
|
30 000
|
10.972
|
XPAR
|
Total
|
|
|
|
57,355
|
10.9636
|
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to cover the bonus share allocation plans for the benefit of employees and executive officers.
Mercialys
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907539471/en/
Mercialys