Original-Research: NanoRepro AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: NanoRepro AG - from NuWays AG 07.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to NanoRepro AG Company Name: NanoRepro AG ISIN: DE0006577109 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 4.4 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann New revenue guidance reinforces growth trajectory; chg. est. Ahead of its AGM today, NanoRepro published group revenue guidance for the short-, medium- and long-term on Friday, providing greater visibility on the expected growth trajectory of its multi-brand health platform. In detail: FY26 guidance confirms double-digit growth. Management guided for ~ EUR 18m in revenue, slightly below our projection of EUR 19m (eNuW), but still confirming solid double-digit growth of ~ 12.5% yoy. Growth is expected to be largely organic, as the current inorganic contribution from ALPHABIOL should remain modest at ~ EUR 0.2m (eNuW) in FY26e. FY28 guidance slightly beats our expectations. Management expects ~ EUR 28m in revenue in FY28, slightly above our estimate of EUR 27.1m (eNuW). Based on FY25 sales of EUR 16m, this implies a strong ~ 20.5% CAGR (FY25e-FY28e), compared to 19.2% CAGR embedded in estimates. Importantly, the guidance confirms the strong medium-term growth trajectory of the current product portfolio despite the slightly softer-than-expected growth anticipated for FY26. FY30 guidance suggests additional M&A optionality. The long-term revenue target of EUR 40m exceeds our current estimate of EUR 35.5m (eNuW) by EUR 4.5m. While management has not provided a split between organic and inorganic growth, we expect the majority of the targeted increase to be organically driven. But given NanoRepro's track record of adding new brands to its platform and management's repeatedly highlighted acquisition ambitions, we expect this to include ~ EUR 2-3m (eNuW) of revenue from future M&A. Notably, at its AGM NanoRepro is seeking shareholder approval for an additional EUR 1.9m in authorized capital, which would bring total authorized capital to EUR 7.1m, equivalent to 50% of its current share capital. Importantly, the authorization explicitly allows shares to be issued as consideration for acquisitions, providing additional flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A. Hence, we view the EUR 40m target as combining a stronger organic growth trajectory with additional M&A optionality. Adjusting our forecast to reflect the stronger mid- to long-term growth outlook. Taking into account the slightly softer near-term growth implied by the company's FY26 guidance, but stronger mid- to long-term growth trajectory, we adjust our revenue forecasts accordingly. We lower our FY26e revenue estimate to EUR 18.1m (eNuW; previously EUR 19m) while raising our forecasts to EUR 28m (eNuW; previously EUR 27.1m) in FY28e and EUR 37m (eNuW; previously EUR 35.5m) in FY30e. New guidance reinforces positive expectations for the current portfolio. Despite slightly softer growth in FY26, the new guidance provides greater visibility on NanoRepro's medium- to long-term growth trajectory, with the EUR 40m FY30 target implying a strong ~ 20% sales CAGR from FY25. Our revised estimates remain somewhat more conservative, as they currently reflect organic growth only, implying a ~ 18% CAGR to EUR 37m in FY30e, while potential future acquisitions provide additional upside. Overall, we view the new guidance as supportive of NanoRepro's investments case. We reiterate BUY at an unchanged PT of EUR 4.40, based on DCF. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=d568cf2288b0e53b7c3ac519f5520a17

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=cae185bf-aa81-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2394650 07.09.2026 CET/CEST °