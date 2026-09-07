Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

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Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

07.09.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PEH Wertpapier
AG

     Company Name:               PEH Wertpapier AG
     ISIN:                       DE0006201403

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       07.09.2026
     Target price:               EUR 60.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

H1-26: on track to achieve FY targets

PEH was able to increase commission income in the first half of FY 2026. The
company reiterated its full year's guidance. As a result, we confirm our BUY
recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP.



You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=dd41959d6de08bec8a733975675555f5

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2395002 07.09.2026 CET/CEST

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Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
PEH Wertpapier
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK

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