Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

^ Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 07.09.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PEH Wertpapier AG Company Name: PEH Wertpapier AG ISIN: DE0006201403 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.09.2026 Target price: EUR 60.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni H1-26: on track to achieve FY targets PEH was able to increase commission income in the first half of FY 2026. The company reiterated its full year's guidance. As a result, we confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=dd41959d6de08bec8a733975675555f5

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