TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at August 31, 2026
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
August 31, 2026
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,210,734,502
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 70,922,212 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907336096/en/
TotalEnergies SE
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Plus-Analysen
Kurs deutlich unter ÜbernahmepreisWas hinter dem Abschlag bei Delivery Hero stecktheute, 13:10 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Marktbericht 06.09.2026Warum dieser September an den Börsen anders werden könntegestern, 17:58 Uhr · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan RißeDer Preis der US-Schuldenkrise wird ein schwächerer Dollar seingestern, 08:00 Uhr · Acatis