Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 01 September to 04 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 September to 04 September 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/1/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

60.1700

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/2/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

59.9152

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/3/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

59.4240

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/4/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

58.9472

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12,800

59.6141

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908089736/en/

Arkema

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