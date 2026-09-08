Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

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Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

08.09.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne
AG

     Company Name:               Daldrup & Söhne AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007830572

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       08.09.2026
     Target price:               EUR 28.80
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Prel. H1-26 results: increase of all major KPIs

Daldrup delivered strong figures: total output +56%, EBIT +30.6%. The
company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We
therefore leave - for the time being - estimates and the EUR 28.80 TP
unchanged. The recommendation remains Buy.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=042892adf3fde8d603a3624e00cfce62

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2395816 08.09.2026 CET/CEST

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Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
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1 Jahr
Einstellungen
DALDRUP & SÖHNE
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK

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