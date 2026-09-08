Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

^ Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 08.09.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 08.09.2026 Target price: EUR 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Prel. H1-26 results: increase of all major KPIs Daldrup delivered strong figures: total output +56%, EBIT +30.6%. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We therefore leave - for the time being - estimates and the EUR 28.80 TP unchanged. The recommendation remains Buy. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=042892adf3fde8d603a3624e00cfce62

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