Scaleflow Launches X-Ray: Complete Tech Due Diligence for VCs in a Day Instead of Weeks

Business Wire · Uhr
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Faster, more complete due diligence and improved deal confidence helps European VCs in the race for AI investments

Scaleflow introduces product, tech, and AI due diligence in 1 day. With X-Ray by Scaleflow, Venture Capital funds (VCs) can obtain a full scan of the technology of the companies they wish to invest in within one business day. With this information, they can determine faster and with greater certainty which companies to invest in and under what conditions. This allows European venture capitalists to shorten their investment cycles, expand their pipeline, and significantly improve their investment speed.

X-Ray by Scaleflow

In the past six years, Scaleflow has already conducted tech due diligence more than 300 times for over 40 European VCs. The Amsterdam-based company has combined the team's expertise and insights from these 300+ analyses with AI within the product X-Ray by Scaleflow. During the tech due diligence via X-Ray, Scaleflow experts continue to monitor the process to provide guidance where necessary or to interpret the results.

Full code base vetted instead of a sample

X-Ray assesses the technology based on the full code base, not just a sample, as is common in most manual tech due diligence. The findings are presented with practical recommendations for next steps for both the VC and the tech start-up or scale-up. VCs seeking more deal confidence by conducting structurally more tech due diligence opt for a package of X-Rays they intend to complete within a year.

Tech due diligence early in the investment process

A quick and painless tech due diligence at the start of the investment process offers VCs many benefits. They can better determine whether a start-up or scale-up is worth investing in and identify hidden risks present in the technology. With the X-Ray by Scaleflow, VCs save three to six weeks compared to a standard tech due diligence. This allows venture capitalists to act faster in negotiations and reaching an agreement. It also increases their capacity to spot more interesting companies and add them to their pipeline. VCs can convert these benefits into more investments per year.

About Scaleflow

Scaleflow is the only partner that delivers full product and tech due diligence in one business day. Trusted by 40+ European funds, backed with data from 300+ diligences. www.scaleflow.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908298837/en/

En Serio, scaleflow@enserio.nl, +31206589522

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